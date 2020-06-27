Saqlain asks ICC, PCB to honour Aleem Dar

LAHORE: Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has asked International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to recognise meritorious services of legendary Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar by honouring him in a way that best suits stature of such a figure.

“He is a great legend, who served cricket a lot. He is a great ambassador of cricket and ICC. I feel some stand in a stadium or an umpire room should be named after him. Pakistan [PCB] should think about that.” Saqlain said: “In umpiring he has the most international appearances. During my playing days I saw every country trusted him. They wanted him to be their umpire.” He said as a professional umpire Aleem Dar was a dead honest person, who never favoured any particular player or a team. “I’d been in English team’s dressing room as a spin bowling consultant in 2016 and whenever there was a talk about the best umpires; Aleem had been at the top of the list. The English players used to say that he is a dead honest man and his decisions are extremely outstanding,” Saqlain added. A member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, the 52-year-old Aleem has stood as umpire in 132 Tests, 208 ODIs and 46 T20Is. A recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance, he won the ICC ‘Umpire of the Year’ award three times in a row – in 2009, 2010 and 2011.