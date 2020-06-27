Model constitution for cricket clubs also approved: BoG approves PCB’s reduced budget

LAHORE: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board has approved a Rs 7.76 billion operating expenditure budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which is a 10 per cent reduction from the 2019-20 budget.

On Friday morning, the PCB’s BoG held their second meeting of the year, 58th overall, via a videoconference under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani. In a media release the PCB further said it has allocated 71.2 per cent of the overall budget for cricket-related activities.

During the meeting, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the BoG on the new 12-month merit-based domestic player contracts for the 2020-21 season which will come into effect from August 1.

According to the new monthly retainer structure, the PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six cricket associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of PKR 50,000 to all players, this season slab-wise payments will be made.

Meanwhile, the PCB further informed the BoG that it was planning to stage the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) later in the year, while it plans to add a fifth venue in Peshawar for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in February and March 2021.

The allocated 71.2 per cent cricket budget includes 25.2 per cent for domestic cricket (events and players/match officials/player support personnel contracts and High Performance Centre costs), 19.3 per cent for international cricket (home/away series and player contracts), 5.5 per cent for women’s cricket (home/away cricket and player contracts), 19.7 per cent for HBL PSL 2021 and 1.5 per cent for Medical and Sport Sciences.

While forecasting shortfall in revenues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left the fate of revenues from international events hanging in balance and may also affect PCB’s commercial programme, the BoG has agreed to continue investment on infrastructure development by approving a PKR1.22billion budget for capital expenditure, a reduction of approximately PKR800million from 2019-20.

The new monthly retainer structure is: Category A+ = 10 players, PKR150,000 per month

Category A = 38 players, PKR85,000 per month

Category B = 48 players, PKR75,000 per month

Category C = 72 players, PKR65,000 per month

Category D = 24 players, PKR40,000 per month

In addition to the revised monthly retainers, the players will also be paid match fees.

All BoG Members, Committee Members and PCB Staff Members will now be bound and required to comply by the Code, which will also be enforced at the Cricket Association level.

The PSL General Council meeting is scheduled in the first week of July with more details to follow in due course.

The BoG approved the model constitution for Cricket Clubs, which is in line with the PCB Constitution 2019 and Model Constitutions for Cricket and City Cricket Associations, as well as the Club affiliation and operation rules, details of which will be released on Sunday morning.