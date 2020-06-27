Thailand targets narco millions hidden in gold, steel and crypto

BANGKOK: The downfall of a meth syndicate laundering tens of millions of dollars of drug money through Thai gold shops, oil and construction firms has cast rare light on the staggering scale of Asia’s narco profits — and the ruses used to hide them.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s meth “superhighway”, with drugs from remote Myanmar labs pouring through the border destined for the local market or overseas as far as Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Prices have dropped as the drug labs ramp up production of yaba — the tiny caffeinated pink or green pills guzzled by Southeast Asian truck drivers to clubbers — and the more expensive and highly addictive crystal meth known as “ice”. Millions are hooked on drugs in Thailand, where prisons are stuffed with petty dealers and addicts. But the drug lords remain beyond reach, hidden behind a web of middlemen and complex money laundering schemes. Authorities say they are finally ready to change the game by going after drug money sloshing through Thai banks, construction businesses and cryptocurrency accounts. “We have found an irregular flow in the banks of 170 billion baht ($5.4 billion) — it may not all be drugs,” Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters this week. “But we are confident there is at least 12 billion baht ($388 million) in drug-related assets — drug money is being turned into gold, zinc (panels), steel rods and oil.

Thailand’s get-tough message follows the recent unspooling of several networks, who bought oil with drug profits and traded it on international markets as well as transforming dirty money into construction materials for sale such as steel pipes, roofing and machinery. The main group was allegedly controlled by Daoreung Somseang, a Thai woman already in custody in a Bangkok prison on trafficking offences. Police allege she still ran a drug empire which spanned the country using gold shops and construction companies to clean at least $100 million cash through 113 accounts to move the money.