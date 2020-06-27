Coronavirus in Ethiopia: ‘Incredible recovery of man over 100’

ADDIS ABABA: The recovery from coronavirus of an Ethiopian man who is believed to be at least 100 years old was “incredible”, one of the doctors who treated him told the BBC.

Aba Tilahun Woldemichael’s family says he is 114, which would make him the world’s oldest man, but there is no birth certificate to confirm his age.

The centenarian is now being looked after at home by his grandson. Aba Tilahun tested positive for the virus when a random screening process took place in his neighbourhood in the capital, Addis Ababa, and was admitted to hospital before the symptoms showed, Dr Hiluf Abate told the BBC’s Newsday programme. This allowed the medical team to be pro-active with its treatment and closely monitor the old man, he added.