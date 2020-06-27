Anti-vaccine elements seize virus moment to spread fake news

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: The vaccine will inject you with an electronic chip, poison you, make you sick, they say. There´s no vaccine yet for treating the novel coronavirus, and scientists are multiplying efforts to find one. But already anti-vaxxers — a small but vocal group of people who don´t believe in vaccinations — have taken advantage of the pandemic to multiply disinformation on social media. The video “Plandemic,” which claims the COVID-19 crisis was a government setup, has already been viewed millions of times on YouTube and other streaming platforms. A list of substances with scary-sounding names — phenoxyethanol, potassium chloride — said to be found in toxic quantities in vaccines (which is not true) has been shared thousands of times on Facebook since the end of April. The anti-vax rhetoric is not new, but has gained huge visibility during the pandemic, according to experts who spoke with AFP.
The anti-vax movement predates both the internet and the COVID-19 crisis, but social media has created a highly-efficient “echo chamber” for anti-vaxxers, according to Sylvain Delouvee, a researcher in social psychology at the University of Rennes, in France. Despite these platforms´ claims that they will limit viral anti-vax content, the false headlines have nonetheless proliferated, he said.
Anti-vax rhetoric, he added, is “continuously-evolving, without a clear definition,” meaning it can reach people across the political divide. Some misleading claims — like one article claiming that vaccines contain the same toxic chemicals as the substances used for lethal injections — have seemed to reappear online without direct reference to COVID-19. The extent to which the pandemic has altered the misinformation landscape is not yet clear, according to David Broniatowski, from George Washington University in DC.