Germany jails wife of would-be ricin bomber

BERLIN: The wife of an Islamist convicted of planning a biological bomb attack in Germany with the deadly poison ricin was jailed for eight years on Friday for helping him to plan the atrocity. A court in Duesseldorf found the 44-year-old German woman named as Yasmin H. guilty of aiding and abetting a serious act of violence that endangered the state. The woman and her Tunisian husband Sief Allah H. had ordered castor seeds, explosives and metal ball bearings on the internet in order to build the toxic bomb. Sief Allah H. was found guilty of planning the attack in March and sentenced to 10 years in jail. The judge in March said the couple had produced enough ricin to potentially kill up to 13,500 people. The couple went on trial in June last year following their arrest in 2018 by an anti-terrorist squad that found 84 milligrammes of the toxin in their Cologne apartment. Yasmin H. was tried separately after the court accused her defence lawyers of attempting to spin out the case. She insisted throughout the trial she had no knowledge of the plan. Produced by processing castor beans, ricin is lethal in minute doses if swallowed, inhaled or injected. It is 6,000 times more potent than cyanide, with no known antidote.