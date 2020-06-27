Angola mulling arrest warrant for Isabel dos Santos: prosecution

LUANDA: Angola’s attorney general said Thursday that he did not rule out issuing an international arrest warrant against billionaire businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, suspected of corruption in her native country and Portugal. “We are working in cooperation with the Portuguese authorities. And if the need arises... to get to that point, we will see how to proceed,” Helder Pitta Gros said in response to questions at a press conference in the capital Luanda. “These are procedural issues, (and) as you can imagine I cannot say more about a process that is under way. We are working on it,” he said. Dos Santos, 47, described by Forbes as the wealthiest woman in Africa, is accused of diverting billions of dollars from state companies during her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s near four-decade rule of the oil-rich African nation.