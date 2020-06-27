Panama sacks health minister as coronavirus cases soar

PANAMA CITY: Panama President Laurentino Cortizo fired his health minister and two other cabinet members over two corruption scandals, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the country. Cortizo promoted Deputy Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre in place of the sacked Rosario Turner, while also firing Social Development Minister Markova Concepcion and Housing Minister Ines Samudio. Panama has recorded more than 28,000 coronavirus cases and 547 deaths among its four million population, making it the worst affected country in Central America. New cases are accelerating with 700 a day compared to 200 before the country began reopening economic activity. “The management of the health crisis requires the adoption of exceptional measures from our government,” said Cortizo in a televised address. However, the government is coming under increasing scrutiny over its measures.