Daughter volunteers in UK care home to see her father

CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom: Nina Ambrose couldn’t bear the thought of being separated from her father during the coronavirus pandemic — so she volunteered to work at the care home where he lives. The 49-year-old Briton has been visiting the home up to four times a week so she can see her dad, Roger, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. “Dad moved into a home in January and by the time lockdown came into play he had only been there a matter of weeks,” she told AFP. “And I thought, I can’t leave him there. Many care homes closed their doors to visitors 0as COVID-19 swept Britain, and a nationwide stay-at-home order was imposed on March 23. Ambrose, who works at a cosmetic company but was put on paid leave when the outbreak began, contacted the care home in Chelmsford, southeast England, to see if they needed help.