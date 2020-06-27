Daughter volunteers in UK care home to see her father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom: Nina Ambrose couldn’t bear the thought of being separated from her father during the coronavirus pandemic — so she volunteered to work at the care home where he lives. The 49-year-old Briton has been visiting the home up to four times a week so she can see her dad, Roger, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. “Dad moved into a home in January and by the time lockdown came into play he had only been there a matter of weeks,” she told AFP. “And I thought, I can’t leave him there. Many care homes closed their doors to visitors 0as COVID-19 swept Britain, and a nationwide stay-at-home order was imposed on March 23. Ambrose, who works at a cosmetic company but was put on paid leave when the outbreak began, contacted the care home in Chelmsford, southeast England, to see if they needed help.