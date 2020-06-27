UK teen who threw French boy off gallery balcony jailed for life

LONDON: A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London´s Tate Modern art gallery was on Friday jailed for life.

Judge Maura McGowan told Jonty Bravery, 18, he would spend at least 15 years in custody for attempting to murder the boy in front of horrified crowds on August 4 last year. But she also said: “You may never be released. The young victim, who cannot be identified because of his age, was hurled head first off the 10th floor gantry at the gallery and plunged 30 metres (100 feet) on to a fifth-floor roof below. He broke his spine, legs and arms and suffered a head injury. His condition has since improved but he still requires round-the-clock care and may never fully recover. McGowan said what Bravery had done was “callous” and “beyond imagination”. She told him he would remain “a grave danger to the public”.