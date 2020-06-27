Israel wields startup tech against coronavirus second wave

TEL-AVIV: Israel’s armoury in the battle against the novel coronavirus includes thermal cameras scanning crowds and algorithms trawling vast medical databanks for real-time indicators of an infection spike. The Jewish state is enlisting the help of local startups in the hope of stemming a “second wave” of the virus.

The chaos of daily life in Israel, or “balagan” as it is known in Hebrew, stands in contrast with the seemingly calm efficiency of its hi-tech firms. It is where the two meet, at the crossroads of human behaviour and smart public health management, that the further spread of COVID-19 can be best avoided, says Ran Balicer, head of innovation at Clalit, Israel’s biggest health services provider. “We have to find a new status quo,” he told AFP. “We have to find a new normal” in balancing a less restricted economy and preventing a surge in infection.

“The exact point of equilibrium is very difficult to guesstimate or to assess or to model,” he said. To achieve the goal, it is essential to “use the best technological tools to monitor the state of health of the population”, he said. That, he added, means collecting electronic data in real time so that public decision-makers can take swift and precise actions.