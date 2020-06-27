Man kills son in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A man allegedly shot dead his son over a minor issue in Serai Naurang tehsil on Friday, police said.

They said that Aslam Khan exchanged harsh words with his son, Riaz Khan, over his late coming home in Naserkhel village. They said that the son tried to stab his father with a knife. However, the father opened fire on him, leaving him dead.

The body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Serai Naurang for autopsy. The police registered the case on the report of the victim’s mother and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, Abdullah and Gul Badshah were injured in firing by Asif Khan in Kotka Sard Khan. The injured were shifted to the Serai Naurang hospital.

LAWYER PASSES AWAY: A senior lawyer Muhammad Yaqoob passed away after protected illness here on Friday. He was 55.

His funeral prayer was offered at Eidgah at 6:45pm and was attended by people from all walks of life including lawyers community. He was laid to rest in Bukhari Shah Graveyard. He used to plead criminal cases in the local and higher courts.