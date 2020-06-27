LGRDD directed to reduce non-development expenses

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Bangash has directed the LGRDD to adopt measures to reduce non-development expenses.

Kamran Bangash said that the uncontrolled non-development expenditure of the Tehsil Municipal Administrations had always resulted in budget deficit. He directed a 30 percent cut in the utilities bills, internet and travel allowance and banned new recruitment in the TMAs that are facing financial problems. He directed the LGRDD to take prior permission from Local Council Board before new recruitment and filling the vacant posts.

He also made the use of fuel cards by TMAs mandatory and introduced ban on the use of government vehicle outside the TMAs territory. However, the officials can use the vehicle for an approved official meeting outside the TMA area. He said that Local Council Board would conduct a forensic audit of the TMAs with excessive spending. He also banned the purchase of new vehicles for TMAs except for merged district. He said that action would be taken against the TMOs for misappropriation of funds and use of vehicles by unauthorized personnel. Recruitment on a fixed salary for 2020-2021 had been banned and directed identification of unnecessary posts to be abolished.

He also directed to ban the use of air conditioners for unauthorized personnel. He directed the TMOs to remove the ACs from unauthorized personnel offices. The financially weak TMAs would not be allocated funds for housing schemes.

The provision of honorarium has been banned however the LCB can announce the same on the basis of performance. Employees cannot claim overtime for a temporary increase in workload, he said, adding that the TMAs could have Rs10,000 cash while open check could not be issued. The action would be taken against TMOs for not implementing these orders, he added.