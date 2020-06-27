KP Ombudsperson joins hands with UN Women

PESHAWAR: The office of the KP Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace has launched the resource toolkit in collaboration with UN Women Pakistan.

The virtual launch of the toolkit was attended by the government officials, member of civil society, national and international humanitarian organizations, and media, academicians and people from other walks of life. It has been developed with the support of UN Women Pakistan and is titled “Understanding sexual harassment, legal provisions, roles of duty bearers and right holders”. The toolkit provides comprehensive information to train and capacitate inquiry committee members and other stakeholders on the law and redress mechanisms for dispensation of justice to the complainants. Protection against harassment of women at the workplace is an area of priority to ensure a safe and secure working environment. The Ombudsperson for Protection of Women against Harassment at the Workplace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in partnership with UN women Pakistan is working to implement the legislation. The task is being accomplished through strengthening existing mechanisms, raising awareness, producing knowledge products and enhancing the capacity of the Ombudsperson office and other public and private actors on the effective implementation and monitoring the law to take effective measures for ending harassment at the workplaces. Due to the current challenging the situation of Covid-19 emergency and tense work environment, the availability of the toolkit will be instrumental in curtailing the incidence of violence against women as well because other than harassment laws the laws related to the Gender-Based Violence. Speaking on the occasion, KP Ombudsperson Rukhshanda Naz said: “Our emphasis is on the execution and smooth implementation of the Workplace Harassment Law to ensure that the environment is safe for women to reach their full potential and contribute to the economy.” She said moreover the toolkit would facilitate Standing Inquiry Committees in respective institutions to deal with harassment cases according to law. Rukhshanda Naz said the toolkit would be available in Urdu and English. The committee members registered in the Ombudsperson office database will receive complimentary copies, she added. Aisha Mukhtar, Country Representative of the UN Women Pakistan, said: “Sexual harassment at the workplace is a pervasive issue that hampers women’s economic empowerment and their access to employment opportunities.” She said the practice affects not only victims and their families but also the whole economy in the form of a decline in productivity and job losses. The UN Women Pakistan representative said it is encouraging to see more women speaking up about their experiences of sexual harassment and there is a need to enhance the capacities of institutions to effectively respond to complaints. Aisha Mukhtar said in order to expand economic opportunities for women and increase women’s labour force participation, we must endeavour to make workplaces safer for women. She said the toolkit is an important step towards achieving this goal.