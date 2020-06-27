close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Girl drowns

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A minor girl drowned in Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) here the other day, police and hospital sources said.

The 7-year-old Rukhsana drowned near Kacha Malikhel in Chashma Right Bank Canal in Pharpur tehsil. The Rescue 1122 divers reportedly retrieved the body of the girl after 24 hours’ efforts near Dhaki. The body was later handed over to the family.

