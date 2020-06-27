Girl drowns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A minor girl drowned in Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) here the other day, police and hospital sources said.

The 7-year-old Rukhsana drowned near Kacha Malikhel in Chashma Right Bank Canal in Pharpur tehsil. The Rescue 1122 divers reportedly retrieved the body of the girl after 24 hours’ efforts near Dhaki. The body was later handed over to the family.