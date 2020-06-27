Drugs torched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Friday torched a huge quantity of drugs seized since the beginning of the year 2020.
The police set fire to the drugs including 300kg hashish, 24kg heroin, 1285kg opium, 63 grams ice, and 45kg bhang. The drug burning event was held on the eve of World Drugs Elimination Day here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.