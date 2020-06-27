close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2020

Drugs torched

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Friday torched a huge quantity of drugs seized since the beginning of the year 2020.

The police set fire to the drugs including 300kg hashish, 24kg heroin, 1285kg opium, 63 grams ice, and 45kg bhang. The drug burning event was held on the eve of World Drugs Elimination Day here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines.

