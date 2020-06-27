Biker dies in road accident

HARIPUR: A teenage bike rider was killed in a road accident near Sirikot, police said on Friday.

Officials of the Ghazi Police Station said that Abdul Mateen, 19, a resident of sector No 2 Khalabat Township, went on excursion tour to Ghazi with his friend Noman on Thursday evening.

On the way back home when the two friends reached near Sirikot Bypass, Mateen, who was driving the bike lost control due to reckless driving and the motorcycle plunged into a ravine, killing him on the spot. However, his friend escaped unhurt as he jumped off the motorcycle.