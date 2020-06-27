Workers continue protest for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang, Geo and The News continued to protest on the 105 consecutive day against the detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Friday.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and against the government, they sought the release Mir Shakil and withdraw the cases instituted against him. Condemning the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for detaining the head of the major media group in a 34 years old private property case, the speakers said Mir Shakil was arrested even without completing the investigation process. They vowed to continue the struggle until the acceptance of their demands, saying such cheap tactics had never pressured them in the past nor would these do so now.

Terming the arrest of Mir Shakil an attack on the independent press, the protesters criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and NAB nexus for victimizing opponents and silencing the independent voice. The rulers should have held the accountability of those found involved in the mega corruption scandals such as Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Project if they were really interested in accountability. The workers of Jang, Geo and The News demanded immediate release of their editor-in-chief and withdrawal of cases against him.

They said the ongoing illegal and injustices against Mir Shakil would force thousands of workers in their office to lead a difficult life.