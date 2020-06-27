PPP’s Sindh govt has turned Karachi into ruins, says PTI leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government had turned the megacity of Karachi into ruins, and the constituencies of the opposition parliamentarians are being especially targeted.

In his speech on the floor of the Sindh Assembly on Thursday, he said his constituency -- PS-99 that mainly comprises informal settlements and villages in the city’s suburbs -- was being especially targeted.

“Rulers should take revenge from him but not from the people of my constituency. The people of my constituency are poor and they should not be deprived of civic facilities,” he said. He said there was huge corruption in the Super Highway Sabzi Mandi and this big vegetable market was facing unhygienic conditions and spreading diseases.

The PTI leader said that Larkana was in the Pakistan People Bhutto Zardari’s constituency and the Bilawal House was in the PTI’s constituency, but “we do not believe in personal revenge from our political opponents,” he said. “But the PPP rulers are taking revenge from Saifullah Abro in Larkana.”

He said that a robbery of Rs239 billion was committed in Sindh. “I ask where this robbery was and who committed it.” Sheikh said that even before the coronavirus outbreak, Sindh was given more than 35 per cent of its share. “The PPP has been committing robberies in Sindh for the last 13 years.” He said Karachi feeds the whole country, but the PPP rulers have made the megacity a katchra kundi. He said Karachi was not given funds because the PPP did not get votes from the city.

He added that Shakoor Shad had wiped out the PPP from Lyari by defeating Bilawal with a great margin, but now, as revenge and punishment, the PPP’s provincial government was not giving funds to Lyari.

“There is a forecast of heavy monsoon rains and Bilawal would again say that when there are more rains there is more water.” He said the Sindh government had done nothing to save Karachi from possible urban flooding.

Sheikh said the federal government had repaid loans of Rs1,200 billion. “It has to repay loans of Rs2,700 billion but still a new tax is levied.” He said Sindh rulers had purchased expensive vehicles and now Murad Ali Shah would hunt locusts in those costly vehicles.

Sheikh said that locust attacks were a natural disaster, but the “political locusts of Sindh” were a manmade disaster and they would soon devour the whole budget of Sindh. “Sindh has no drinking water and no dog-bite vaccines. The DHOs in Sindh are not giving the facility of ambulances to the poor people.”