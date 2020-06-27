Four crushed to death as they sit out power outage in Lyari

Four people were crushed to death on the night between Thursday and Friday when they were sitting on the Lyari Expressway near Mira Naka due to electricity loadshedding.

Police said that five people were sitting out the power outage in the area when a speedy car hit them, critically injuring them all. The car, in which three brothers were travelling, hopped and ended up turning upside down on the other adjacent track of the road.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers and rescuers from different welfare organisations transported the victims to the Civil Hospital where four people succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Three of the victims were identified as 20-year-old Amir, son of Abdur Rehman, Adeel, 20, son of Ali, Asif, 19, son of Rafiq.

The injured was identified as Ali Hassan, 18, son of Omair Ali. The bodies of the three identified persons were handed over to their families for burial and the unidentified body was kept at a morgue for identification.

Police said the people in the car remained unhurt, adding that they had detained them following the accident. The detainees told the police that they were returning to their home in Sher Shah from Hyderabad when the accident took place, adding that the driver of the car attempted to save one a person sitting on the Lyari Expressway, and, resultantly, the car got out of control.

A day earlier on Thursday, at least five men died in road accidents in the city. Two of them, 22-year-old Sarfaraz and 20-year-old Usman, lost their lives in an accident near the Jamali Flyover on Superhighway.

In another accident, a teenage boy, Asad, and a 35-year-old man, Waqar, died after a vehicle hit them near Kathore River on Link Road. Another man, 35-year-old Ameerullah, passed away in a road accident on the Northern Bypass.