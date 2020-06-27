27 more perish due to COVID-19 in Sindh

As many as 27 more patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the province during last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday, adding that after the new deaths, the death toll due to the coronavirus infection had jumped to 1,205 in Sindh

“We have lost 27 more people due to COVID-19 in the province during last 24 hours, of whom a majority of people died in Karachi. Now the death toll has jumped to 1,205 in the province,” he said in his daily report on Friday.

He explained that 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 had also been detected in the 24 hours after testing 5,103 samples. Shah said that 1,150 cases coming out of 5,103 tests meant a 22 per cent detection rate. “This is one of the highest rate and we have to control it by following the guidelines issued by the experts, the government and the WHO,” he asserted.

He added that so far 414,248 samples had been tested in Sindh, after which 76,318 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed. “This constitutes an overall 18.4 per cent detection rate.”

A total of 1,252 patients had recovered during the 24 hours and the number of patients recovered so far had reached 41,992, which constituted a 55 per cent recovery ratio, the CM said.

Currently, 33,121 patients are being affected with COVID-19 in Sindh, he said. Of them, 31,668 are in home isolation, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at different hospitals.

The CM explained that at present 672 patients were in a critical state, of whom 110 had been shifted to ventilators.

Shah said that of the 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 in Sindh, 1,050 belonged to Karachi. They included 322 from District East, 300 from District South, 143 from District West, 111 from District Central, 88 from District Malir and 86 from District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 22 new cases, Jamshoro and Ghotki seven each, Dadu four, Larkana, Sukkur and Thatta three each, Umerkot and Sanghar two each, and Shaheed Benazirabad had one new case.