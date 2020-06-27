Suspect killed, six injured in Glasgow incident

GLASGOW: Scottish police on Friday said armed officers shot dead a man after a suspected stabbing in Glasgow left six others injured, including one of their colleagues.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died," said Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, in a statement. "Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries, including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition."

The incident happened in and around a Park Inn hotel on West George Street, in the heart of the city. Several roads were closed and the surrounding area was cordoned off. Positive Action in Housing, a homelessness and human rights charity, tweeted that the hotel was being used to house asylum seekers during the coronavirus outbreak.