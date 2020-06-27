ECB’s Lagarde says ‘probably passed lowest point’ of economic crisis

By Monitoring Desk

Frankfurt am Main: The worst of the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic is likely over, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Friday, warning however that the new normal will look different from what was before.

"We probably have passed the lowest point. I say that with some trepidation because of course there could a severe second wave if we learn anything from the Spanish Flu," she told an online conference.

"We are not going to return to the status quo. It´s going to be different. The recovery is going to be incomplete and transformational."

The hardest hit industries -- such as airlines, hospitality and entertainment -- will emerge from the crisis "in a different shape", while new sectors may arise.

The recovery would also be at different paces. "It´s going to be a continent at a time," warned Lagarde.

The International Monetary Fund predicted in its latest forecasts on Wednesday that the world economy would contract by 4.9 percent in 2020, before growing 5.4 percent next year.

By region, the contraction is most dramatic for the eurozone, which is set to see the economy shrink 10.2 percent.

China in contrast, could yet post growth of 1.0 percent for 2020, according to the IMF.

Former IMF chief Lagarde said she believed central banks have been playing their part to mitigate the damage.

"The central banks I think have responded massively, diligently to the challenge and we will continue to do so," she said. "Call it whatever it takes, call it using all the levers... The mandate is the same -- our mandate is price stability."

But while central banks have in the past complained about being asked to do the heavy lifting while governments keep their coffers tightly shut, Lagarde noted that this time "what is very special is that for once, monetary policies and fiscal polices worked hand in hand."

Lagarde also warned that the economic recovery from the hit caused by coronavirus will be “restrained” as households save instead of spending while some airlines and hotels suffer ‘irremediable’ damage.

Figures released by the ECB on Friday showed that household savings had soared since the pandemic hit Europe, rising by €214 billion between February and May to reach an all-time high of €7.3 trillion

“The amount of household savings we have seen in the euro area — these savings were partly forced and they will go back up now that shops are open, but there is also some precautionary saving.” “We are not going to return to the ex-ante status quo,” Lagarde said, adding: “We will not travel as much, so the airline industries, the hospitality industries, the entertainment industries are going to come out of this recovery process in a different shape and some will probably be hurt irremediably.”

She said household savings in the eurozone increased 136 percent year on year in March and April when pandemic-related lockdowns were at their height in Europe.

Predicting that global trade was likely to be “significantly reduced” by the fallout from the pandemic, Lagarde said the economic recovery would also be “incomplete” because of lower productivity caused by less efficient supply chains.

This month the ECB expanded its emergency bond purchase programme by €600bn to €1.35 trillion and Lagarde said it had ‘used all policy levers’ to ensure financing costs stayed low for households, companies and governments and that banks continued to lend.

The ECB said lending had continued to rise sharply since the pandemic started in March, and credit to euro area residents increased by €263 billion, or 6.2 percent, in May. Lending to eurozone governments was up 9.8 percent, while private sector lending rose 4.9 percent.

She praised fiscal policymakers for their swift response to the crisis and said that “for once, monetary policy and fiscal policy are working hand-in-hand”.

Lagarde said debt levels were going to ‘massively increase’ both for countries and companies, adding that it would ‘have to be repaid’. However, she added the ‘maturities are going to be in a different category to what we have been used to’, suggesting that loans could be taken out for longer periods — such as Austria’s new 100-year bond.

Predicting that the crisis would have the biggest impact on the most vulnerable nations and members of society — such as the young and women — she said many young people ‘work in restaurants and hospitality on short-term contracts and those jobs will go first’.

In Europe, Germany has taken the lead in digging deep into its treasury, unleashing over a trillion euros worth of aid to shore up the economy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France´s President Emmanuel Macron have also sketched out the backbone of the 750 million euros ($840 million) fund proposed by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to bolster the bloc´s economy.

The move blasts through Germany´s traditional fierce opposition to "subsidise" other member state outgoings, as it would include grants -- with no repayment obligation -- to those hardest hit by the crisis.

The plan is however still being debated in Brussels, with the so-called "frugal" countries such as Austria and the Netherlands leading the opposition.