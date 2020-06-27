Officers must submit PERs: FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed 140 officers of BS-17 to submit their performance evaluation reports (PERs), otherwise their names will not be considered for promotion, The News learnt on Friday.

The FBR has issued a list of 140 officers of Grade 17, out of which 108 officers are from Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and remaining 38 from Pakistan Customs Service (PCS).

The submission of PER is mandatory annual requirement for every government officer to ensure that their names are considered for promotion.

However, as per the list it was observed that many officers had not made any compliance for the past four years.

The FBR in its circular directed the officers of grade 17 to submit their PERs completed up to June 30, 2019.

“It has been observed that PERs of officers BS-17 of IRS & PCS have not been submitted despite reminders,” the FBR said.

The Federal Board of Revenue has given last chance to these officers to submit their PERs by July 03, 2020.