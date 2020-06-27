PCJCCI suggestions to fight Covid

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Friday suggested 3T (test, trace, and treat model) as a key to success in the fight against coronavirus worldwide.

In a virtual discussion with Chinese counterparts and medical experts, PCJCCI President Zarak Khan said that fighting any pandemic needs disease management that was equally important as disease treatment.

The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry despite being a business platform has been endeavouring to become a significant information hub for combating this pandemic through knowledge sharing with the help of Chinese medical experts and researchers.

“To curb the spread of the outbreak, we meticulously need to track the contacts of people with Covid-19 and try to treat them at the earliest stage.

We need to adopt the principles of transparency and civilian participation in the fight,” he said.

He said China was among the countries where the outbreak was first seen and controlled, and that experience and knowledge should be informative for other countries.

He asked to ensure bringing in maximum possible medical support in the form of equipment and knowledge, as it would be beneficial in fighting against the disease spread.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry is continuously holding knowledge sharing discussions with their Chinese counterparts to gain maximum knowledge for a firm control over the spread of the disease.