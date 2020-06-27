NITL compliant with CFA Institute

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first and largest asset management company National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has claimed compliance with the CFA Institute Asset Manager Code of Professional Conduct;

however, the claim has not been verified by CFA Institute.

The asset manager code of professional conduct outlines the ethical and professional responsibilities of firms that manage assets on behalf of clients.

Whereas the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct address individual conduct.

This code is meant to apply, on a global basis, to firms that manage client assets as separate accounts or pooled funds (including collective investment schemes, mutual funds, and fund of funds organizations).

Managing Director Adnan Afridi said compliance with the CFA institute voluntary code of professional conduct was part of NITL’s commitment towards ethical and professional responsibilities.

a“Compliance with the code formalises the governance work we carry out daily and it strengthens investor confidence in us.”

A code that was broadly applied reinforces the need for all employees to understand the ethical issues involved in the asset management business. By adopting and enforcing the code of conduct, NITL demonstrates its commitment to ethical behaviour and the protection of investors' interests. “In doing so, we also protect and enhance the reputation of the company,” he added.