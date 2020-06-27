Women’s cricket to get only quarter of budget set for PSL

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The women’s cricket will get only a quarter of what has been allocated for Pakistan Super League 2021, according to the budget approved by the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board.
According to details shared by PCB with media, 5.5 percent of the total budget has been allocated for women’s cricket, which includes home and away cricket and player contracts.