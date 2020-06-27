close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
Women's cricket to get only quarter of budget set for PSL

KARACHI: The women's cricket will get only a quarter of what has been allocated for Pakistan Super League 2021, according to the budget approved by the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to details shared by PCB with media, 5.5 percent of the total budget has been allocated for women's cricket, which includes home and away cricket and player contracts.

