Domestic cricketers set to receive lucrative retainers

KARACHI: Top class domestic cricketers will receive as much as Rs150,000 in monthly retainership as PCB increases money spent for domestic cricketers’ retainership by 46 percent.

Despite a reduced budget for the upcoming financial year, PCB will be paying more to domestic cricketers.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the BoG on Friday about the new 12-month, merit-based domestic player contracts for the 2020-21 season. The new contracts will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

The PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six cricket associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of Rs50,000 to all players, slab-wise payments will be made this season.

The players in Category A-plus (10 players) will get Rs150,000; Category A (38 players) Rs85,000; Category B (48 players) Rs75,000; Category C (72 players) Rs65,000; Category D (24 players) Rs40,000.