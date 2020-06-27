Domestic cricketers set to receive lucrative retainers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Top class domestic cricketers will receive as much as Rs150,000 in monthly retainership as PCB increases money spent for domestic cricketers’ retainership by 46 percent.
Despite a reduced budget for the upcoming financial year, PCB will be paying more to domestic cricketers.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the BoG on Friday about the new 12-month, merit-based domestic player contracts for the 2020-21 season. The new contracts will come into effect from August 1, 2020.
The PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six cricket associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of Rs50,000 to all players, slab-wise payments will be made this season.
The players in Category A-plus (10 players) will get Rs150,000; Category A (38 players) Rs85,000; Category B (48 players) Rs75,000; Category C (72 players) Rs65,000; Category D (24 players) Rs40,000.