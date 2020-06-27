Momota ‘fully recovered’ after crash

TOKYO: Japan’s badminton king Kento Momota said Friday he had completely recovered from the eye injury caused by a car accident and vowed to bring home Gold at the postponed Tokyo Games.

“I can see without any problem while I’m playing,” the world number one, who underwent surgery for an eye socket fracture in February after the car crash, told reporters.

“I’ve been able to give 100 percent in practice,” he added.

The accident, which happened hours after the 25-year-old won the Malaysia Masters, killed the driver of the vehicle taking him to Kuala Lumpur airport.

“I want to do my best every day towards the goal” of winning the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics, he said.