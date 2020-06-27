Covid-positive players cannot travel to England: ECB

KARACHI: England’s cricket authorities on Friday ended speculations on their home series against Pakistan by confirming that the touring party will land in Manchester on Sunday (tomorrow).

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday June 28 to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course,” the ECB has announced.

However, ECB made it clear that any Pakistani player who has tested positive for Covid-19 will not be permitted to be part of the advance party.

“All members of the tour party will have been tested prior to travel. Those who are testing positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel with the advance group on Sunday,” the ECB said.

A total of ten Pakistani players from the 29-man squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the ECB, Pakistan will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on July 13 to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches.