Safe tanks

Some companies are offering and implementing waterproofing of drinking water tanks by painting inner walls with black bituminous emulsion. Fine particles of this black paint are carried by water in all sustems in a house and deposited in those who drink this water. The health hazard of that can be well imagined.

The safest way to waterproof may be coating the inner water tank walls with cement–chips plaster which has been in use since the British colonial period. However, experts may suggest a better and safer material, if any.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi