Precautions for the pandemic

It seems that Covid-19 has become a Sphinx riddle for the entire world as it is targeting its victims without any specific pattern. Sometimes, we hear of a family where if a single person has been tested positive, no other member in that family is tested positive with the virus. In the same way, sometimes, we come across a family where owing to one coronavirus-infected person, the entire family falls victim to this fatal pestilence. This pandemic has baffled every individual. Following its haphazard manner of attacking people, many are suspicious of its existence. Its bizarre nature of transmission has given rise to so many speculations and questions which cannot be answered and explained so easily. Experts themselves are now at the horns of dilemma and have started questioning the way it is spreading.

Researchers across the world are conducting research tirelessly but with no substantial success. In the beginning, social distancing and wearing masks were declared as a sustainable way forward to escape the tentacles of this lethal disease. Governments throughout the world resorted to complete or partial lockdowns but this strategy also failed to arrest the spread of Covid-19. As far as our country is concerned, initially the lockdown policy worked well, but when during Eidul Fitr the lockdown was eased and transport was allowed to ply on the roads, the pandemic hit each and every corner of the country. The exponential rise of coronavirus cases has rung alarm bells for those at the helm. From lockdown to smart lockdown and now to selective lockdown, every strategy is being adopted but the fatal epidemic is making inroads at a faster pace. At the moment, the only way out to tackle the viral disease is to wear a mask, adopt social distancing, use sanitizers and take extra care of our elderly and those who are already facing some health issues.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali