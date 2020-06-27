Online postgraduate workshops from July 13

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start holding course workshops for Post-Graduate programs Spring semester 2020 Online from July 13 at the main campus as well as regional campuses of the university across the country.

This was decided in a meeting of the University’s Principal officers, Deans and Head of Academic Departments, held here under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

Speaking on this occasion Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum urged the faculty members to produce good quality content.

He said that the university was making all efforts to provide affordable and uninterrupted online facilities to both teachers and students during the workshops. He said that the university was engaged in telecommunication companies to get discounted rates for the students.

Necessary training of the resource persons and tutors for the purpose will be held from June 28 that aimed at ensuring quality assurance in contents delivery.