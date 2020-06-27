Reduction in interest rate to 7% hailed

Islamabad : Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers appreciates State Bank of Pakistan decision of further reducing the interest rate to 7% and also thanks the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his team for providing further relief to the local industry, says a press release.

It is quite encourage that the policy rate has continued to decline from 13.25% in early March to 7% now. This is the fifth cut since March with lowest policy rate of 7% in the past 5 years but we have to note that the prevailing Regional Discount Rate is 4 per cent and we have to bring it further down to the same level within the minimum possible time. We hope that the government. that is already trying best to support the LSM will take steps to encourage the struggling manufacturing sector of the country.

According to the State Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided in the meeting held on 25th June 2020 to shrink the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 per cent. This step depicts the MPC’s narrative that the inflation outlook has improved further, although the economic slowdown in country continues.

During the lockdown in April the decline in LSM deepened to 41.9 per cent. Continuous decline in high-frequency indicators of activity were reported in May. Govt. adopted smart lockdown with appropriate policies that helped in sustaining in the hard times. Looking ahead, the economy is predicted to improve gradually in FY-21.