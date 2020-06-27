Rain increases threat of dengue larvae

Rawalpindi: The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rains in the coming days.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudhry has asked the residents to remove stagnant water to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Talking to APP, the CEO said that as the Met office has forecast more rains during the monsoon season compare to previous years besides COVID-19 has gripped the country there was a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

Dr Sohail said that the health department has devised an effective micro plan keeping in view the changing weather condition to eradicate dengue.