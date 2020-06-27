Rain downs mercury

Islamabad : It poured out in the afternoon on Friday lowering the temperatures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the Met Office, Islamabad's Saidpur area received 39 millimetres of rain, Zero Point 37mm, Golra 30mm, Bokra 15mm and Airport area one millimetres and Rawalpindi's Shamsabad 38mm and Chaklala 16mm. There is also a forecast for intermittent rains in twin cities on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The rainfall was caused by a shallow westerly wave. “Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country,” the Met Office said. Traffic moved at a snail's pace on major roads.

Many roads and streets, especially in low-lying areas, faced water-logging. Many motorcyclists were seen pull over under trees and bridges for cover, while many automobiles broke down on waterlogged roads and thus, causing traffic jams.