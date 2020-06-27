5 deaths, 320 new cases of COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another five confirmed patients of the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 lost their lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 361 while 320 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 16916 on Friday.

It is however important that in the last 24 hours, as many as 537 confirmed patients of the illness have recovered from the disease following a trend being witnessed at least for the last three days. The number of patients being tested positive is less than the number of patients being recovered from COVID-19 in a day for the last three days in this region of the country and according to health experts, it is certainly a good sign.

On Thursday, there were a total of 8,352 active cases of the disease in the twin cities that have reduced to 8,129 on Friday. To date, a total of 242 patients have died of the disease in Rawalpindi district while 119 in ICT. Of a total of 16,916 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 8,425 patients have recovered from the illness while on Friday, there were a total of 6,023 active cases of the disease in the federal capital and 2,106 in the district.

For the first time since the outbreak hit this region of the country, the number of patients recovered from the illness has crossed the figure of active cases of the disease.

According to district health department Rawalpindi, a 55-year old male patient belonging to Rawal Town died of the disease here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology in the district in last 24 hours. Another four patients died of the illness in Islamabad Capital Territory.

In the last 24 hours, 271 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking the tally to 11,981 of which 5,839 have so far recovered while 119 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, as many as 49 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 4935 of which 2586 have so far been discharged after treatment while 242 have lost their lives.

At present, a total of 638 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district, while as many as 1468 confirmed patients of the disease are in isolation at their homes said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added a total of 5,900 persons from Rawalpindi district have been under quarantine at their homes after being suspected as patients of COVID-19 while to date, 1,672 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period in Rawalpindi district.