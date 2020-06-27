close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
June 27, 2020

'Aleem Dar should be honoured'

Sports

June 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has asked the International Cri­cket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board to recognise commendable services of legendary umpire Aleem Dar by honouring him in the best possible way.

“I salute him. He is a legend who has lots of services for cricket. He is an ambassador of cricket and the ICC as well. I would suggest that a stand in the stadium or an umpire room should be named after him,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old player said that Aleem Dar had spent a disciplined life with utmost honesty.

“I think he is very much inspirational for all Pakistani umpires and cricketer lovers around the globe. In the umpiring field, he has the most international appearances. During my playing days I observed that every country trusted his decisions.”

“On several occasions his decisions were referred to the third umpire for reviews but it was very rare that these were not upheld (by the third umpire),” he said.

