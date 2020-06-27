Sarah not happy with IPC ministry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 women player Sarah Meh­boob, who tested positive for Covid-19 along with her father last week, has called on the authorities not to forget the services she has rendered for the country in tennis.

Sarah, who is in quarantine along with her father, said she was hoping that someone from the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination would approach her to know about her health. “I am the Pakistan No 1 tennis player and have served the country in many international events, winning laurels for the nation. I was expecting a call from the Ministry of IPC to know about my health. I thought the ministry would call and offer some support to a top player,” she said.

Her father Mehboob Khan, himself a renowned tennis coach, said his daughter deserved a better deal. “She is the No 1 women player and as such should be treated accordingly. I hope that someone from the ministry or the Pakistan Sports Board will approach us to know our plight,” he said.