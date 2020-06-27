There can be joint World Cup winners, says Taylor

WELLINGTON: Ross Taylor does not believe there would be anything wrong in having joint winners in cricket’s One-Day World Cup rather than using Super Overs to split the teams.

It is almost a year since England and New Zealand could not be separated across 100 overs and the Super Over in the World Cup final at Lord’s with England taking the title on boundary count-back.

The ICC has since amended the playing conditions and if the situation played out again there would be additional Super Overs to decide the winners, but Taylor does not see a problem with having joint champions.

“I’m still undecided in a Super Over in a one-day game, I think one-day cricket is played over such a long time that I have no problems in a tie being a tie,” he told Cricingif. “In T20, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in, but I don’t think the Su­per Over is necessarily ne­e­ded in a one-day game. I think you can have a joint winner.

“During the World Cup I actually went up to the umpires to say ‘good game’, I didn’t even know there was a Super Over. A tie is a tie, I suppose you could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game I think if you can go 100 overs and still have so­meone equal at the end I don’t think a tie is a bad thing.”

Since the World Cup final, New Zealand have been involved in another three Super Overs in Twenty20 Internationals and lost all of them against England and India. Overall they have won just one of eight they have been involved in.