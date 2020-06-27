Pakistan, Japan Davis Cup tie postponed

ISLAMABAD: The Davis Cup World Group I tie between Pakistan and Japan scheduled to be held in Islamabad on September 18-19 this year has been postponed and will be played in 2021, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Friday.

Pakistan defeated Slovenia 3-0 to make it to the final against Japan. The ITF has decided to postpone the tie considering the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The ITF Board has announced that the 24 home-and-away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September have been postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September.

The 2020 regional Group III and IV events, in which 76 national teams are entered, have also been postponed.