Liverpool end long wait for EPL crown

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League football champions on Thursday, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social-distancing to celebrate uproariously.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the 2018 and 2019 champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift.

Liverpool’s first English title since 1990 — further delayed by the coronavirus shutdown — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992 and has been won 13 times by their arch-rivals Manchester United.

Klopp was in tears after Liverpool’s long-awaited win, which follows their Champions League and Club World Cup victories last year, when they finished just a point behind City in the Premier League. “It’s such a big moment, I am completely overwhe­l­med,” an emotional Klopp told Sky Sports. “Tonight it is for you out there.

However, thousands of fans, many in face masks, converged on Anfield, lighting flares, chanting and celebrating with a replica trophy, while motorists drove up and beeped their horns.

Congratulations poured in from around the world with basketball star LeBron James, actor Samuel L. Jackson and former world number one tennis player Caroline Wozniacki among those paying tribute.

Liverpool, who were tantalisingly close to glory when the coronavirus forced the suspension of English football in March, demolished Crystal Palace 4-0 at their home ground of Anfield on Wednesday to stand on the brink of the title.

City needed to win at Stamford Bridge to keep the English Premier League alive but slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Liverpool’s 19th English title, which puts them one behind United’s record haul of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of Klopp. “We followed him and believed him,” said captain Jordan Henderson. “It’s been an amazing journey. I’m hoping there is more. We just keep hungry, keep wanting more and following him.”

Liverpool have clinched the title earlier than any other Premier League champions, breaking the previous record of five games left shared by City and Manchester United.

But it has been an agonising wait for Liverpool fans across the world, with the coronavirus lockdown forcing them to put the celebrations on hold.

Videos on social media showed many of Liverpool’s players watching the Chelsea match together at a hotel.

Liverpool are on course to beat Manchester City’s record points total of 100 set in 2017/18. Klopp, the first German manager to win the Premier League, has been the architect of Liverpool’s renaissance since the former Borussia Dortmund boss arrived in 2015.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Premier League title defence came to an end after Chelsea boosted their chances of a top-four finish with a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola’s men. The defensive mistakes that have undone City’s title challenge were in evidence as Christian Pulisic punished two errors by Benjamin Mendy to open the scoring.

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant free-kick brought the visitors level, but Liverpool’s 30-year wait to win a league title was ended when Fernandinho was sent-off for palming the ball clear off his own goal line and Willian converted the resulting penalty 12 minutes from time.

A huge three points for Frank Lampard’s men moves them within a point of third-placed Leicester and opens a five-point advantage over Manchester United and Wolves in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.