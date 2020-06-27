2020-21 PCB Budget: Governors approve 10pc slash in operating costs

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday approved a 10 percent reduced budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year that now stands at Rs7.76 billion — 71.2 percent of which has been allocated to cricket.

The 58th BoG meeting held via video link was chaired by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. He said the reduction in the operating expenditure budget was part of the PCB’s austerity drive. “The bulk of the amount has been set forth for cricket development activities to ensure that despite tough financial situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cricket remains unaffected,” he said.

The allocated 71.2 percent includes 25.2 percent for domestic cricket (events and players/match officials/player support personnel contracts and High Performance Centre costs), 19.3 per cent for international cricket (home/ away series and player contracts), 5.5 per cent for women’s cricket (home/away cricket and player contracts), 19.7 per cent for HBL PSL 2021 and 1.5 per cent for medical and sport sciences.

The BoG also agreed to continue investment on infrastructure development by approving Rs1.22 billion for capital expenditure, a reduction of approximately Rs800 million from 2019-20.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan briefed the BoG on the new 12-month merit-based domestic player contracts for the 2020-21 season. The new contracts will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

According to the new monthly retainer structure, the PCB will again offer 192 leading domestic players (32 from each of the six cricket associations) performance-based contracts, but instead of paying a flat monthly retainer of Rs50,000 to all players, this season slab-wise payments will be made.

The new monthly retainer structure is: Category A+: 10 players (Rs150,000); Category A: 38 players (Rs85,000); Category B: 48 players (Rs75,000); Category C: 72 players (Rs65,000); Category D: 24 players (Rs40,000).

In addition to the revised monthly retainers, players will also be paid match fees. A first XI player in a four-day match will get Rs60,000 and reserve player will be paid Rs24,000. A second XI player will earn Rs25,000 (reserve Rs10,000). The first XI player in a one-dayer and T20 will pocket Rs40,000 (reserve will get Rs16,000). A second XI player will earn Rs15,000 (reserve Rs6,000). A player in U19 three-day game will get Rs10,000 (reserve Rs4,000). Under-19 one-day player will earn Rs5000 (reserve Rs2000).

“We are likely to have all the six cricket association sides in place by mid-August but will continue to keep an eye on the Covid-19 situation. We will only start our 2020-21 season when the Covid-19 curve of cases starts going in the downward direction and we have the necessary permissions and SOPs in place to ensure health and safety of all concerned,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

The BoG approved the PCB Code of Ethics, which deals with matters such as conflict of interest, declaration of interests and confidentiality. All BoG members, committee members and PCB staff members will now be bound and required to comply by the code, which will also be enforced at the cricket association level.

The members was informed that the PCB was planning to stage the remaining PSL 2020 matches later in the year, while it plans to add a fifth venue in Peshawar for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in February and March 2021.