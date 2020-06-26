IHC reserves judgment on oil companies’ plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by oil companies seeking to halt the federal government’s investigation against them.

The IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah heard the oil companies’ petition against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) action.

According to the oil marketing companies (OMCs), the committee on June 12 summoned the chief executive officer (CEO) of a company and levelled against the company the “baseless” allegation of hoarding and black marketing.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the government has only ordered action against mafias and hoarders. He said the oil companies shouldn’t be worried about the investigation if they haven’t done anything wrong.

The petitioner’s lawyer said they are being called the ‘mafia’ by the government. To this, Justice Minallah remarked that the court can then just tell the government to call them by a different name.

Justice Minallah remarked that the government is answerable to the public and is authorised to conduct an inquiry if there is any problem in oil supply system. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

On June 09, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered strict action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of petrol in the country. Instructions were given to set up joint raiding teams with representatives of the Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA), FIA and district administrations. The teams were told to inspect all petrol depots and storage units.

On June 11, the FIA summoned the heads of three oil marketing companies after finding evidence of their involvement in the petrol shortage across Pakistan.