NAB believes in transparency, supremacy of law

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB believes in transparency and supremacy of law.

“Honesty and Rizk-e-Halal always prove beneficial. The earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that Double Shah was made as Single Shah by NAB recovering 4 billion looted by him which had been returned to the victims of Double Shah.

He said that Rs1.2 billion out of Rs1.9 billion looted by co- accused in Double Shah case Tasawar Gilani have been returned by NAB to the affectees. He said the cases of private housing societies, cooperative societies which are under process in NAB would be completed as per law as government servants, pensioners have been deprived of their life earnings despite receiving money and are deeply perturbed due to fraud with them.

He said that all the regulators should take notice of advertisements of fake and non-registered housing societies. “They should check whether the society has received NOC, lay out plan approved from the concerned regulators or has land in its possession as per law,” he said. He said that corruption is root cause of all evils which is eating all our resources gradually. NAB is fully geared up to eradicate corruption by adopting “Accountability for All” policy.

He directed all DGs of NAB that all inquiries and investigations should be completed within prescribed timeframe and ensure self-respect of all the accused persons during their visit to NAB. He also directed to respond promptly to all the complaints of concomitants very expeditiously as per law.