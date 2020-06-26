Woman injured in Indian army firing along LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army Troops on Thursday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries.
According to an ISPR press release, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing.