Fri Jun 26, 2020
June 26, 2020

Woman injured in Indian army firing along LoC

June 26, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army Troops on Thursday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained serious injuries.

According to an ISPR press release, Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing.

