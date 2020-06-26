SBP interest rate cut to bode well for country

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday cut its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a two-year low of 7 percent following an unscheduled meeting of its policy committee as it expects a bigger annual contraction in economy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 7 percent… the inflation outlook has improved further, while the domestic economic slowdown continues and downside risks to growth have increased,” said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). “Against this backdrop of receding demand-side inflation risks, the priority of monetary policy has appropriately shifted toward supporting growth and employment during these challenging times.”

The cut was widely anticipated in the market considering the inflation downtrend.

“This was expected in the July monetary policy announcement and has happened earlier than expected,” said BMA Capital Executive Director Saad Hashmi. “This step should bode well for the country’s growth prospects and stock market sentiments.”

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said immediate impact of interest rate cuts would curtail interest expense of banks due to immediate downward repricing of savings deposits. “Monetary easing in the long term tends to impact net interest margin of the banking sector adversely,” it said in a flash note.