Strong institutions must to deal with internal, external threat

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the Pakistan Army was committed to the defence and security of the motherland and would continue to do so with national support.

Gen Bajwa visited the National Defence University (NDU) and addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course. General Bajwa shared his thoughts on the security environment of the region and his vision of enduring peace in Pakistan.

Highlighting internal and external challenges to the national security, he said the full spectrum of challenges demanded a comprehensive national response, and strengthening of all state institutions.

He said the army would keep doing all that was required of it for provision of a secure environment for sustained socio-economic progress.

Earlier on arrival, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, President NDU, received him.