Can burst anywhere, anytime: Plane flown by inept pilot a missile, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday observed that flying a plane by taking passengers on a fake licence is like a propelling missile that can burst anytime and anywhere. The CJP expressed astonishment over the preliminary report in the plane crash, adding that it was held that there was no technical fault.

While heading a five-member larger bench, hearing a suo moto case regarding combating the COVID-19 on Thursday, also took notice of fake degrees and licences to pilots by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and summoned the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as the officials concerned of the CAA on the next date of hearing.

The CJ noted with concerns that commercial planes were allowed to be piloted by pilots who have fake degrees and fake licences.

“It is the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which issues fake degrees and licences to pilots,” the CJ remarked.

The court summoned Director General DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to appear before it in person on the next date of hearing and to explain as to why the authority was issuing licences to pilots and such are allowed to be employed by the Airlines in Pakistan, who are playing havoc with the lives of people and which is a serious offence in the law.

The court directed the CAA to submit within two weeks a comprehensive report through Attorney General office.

The court also summoned chief executive officers (CEOs) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and others with detailed report regarding pilots, their educational degrees as well as licenses verification by the CAA and other airlines.

The court raised questions over the preliminary report submitted by the government regarding PIA Flight PK8303 AIRBUS A320-214 that crashed near Karachi airport on May 22, 2020, killing some 97 passengers on board.

The CJ said that the worthy minister for Aviation on the floor of the house held responsible the pilot of the plane as well as the Civil Aviation Authority.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction on the report submitted by the National Disaster Management Authority with the observation that the NDMA was spending money left and right.

We don’t know as to whether there is any mechanism available for monitoring the work of NDMA with particular reference to import of medicines,” the CJ remarked while Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, asked the Attorney General as to whether the medicines being imported were provided to the public sector hospitals.

The AG replied that these drugs were provided for the patients who were in critical condition, but not for prevention. The AG further submitted that the NDMA has been established under the National Disaster Management Act.

The court asked the AG as to how NDMA is charting a plane for a private company AL-Hafeez for airlifting equipment machinery from abroad for manufacturing N-95 masks.

The AG, however, replied that the NDMA had only facilitated the company in importing the said machinery adding that the company had paid customs duty as well as tax and the government has nothing to do with it except facilitating the company. He added that anybody willing to import the said machinery the government had facilitated it.

“But you have facilitated only one company and further did you advertise in the papers regarding provision of support in this regard?,” the CJ asked the AG.

The AG replied that the government had convened a meeting where some 28 companies came and asked for facilitation. “But you should have given an advertisement in this regard in order to maintain transparency,” Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked the AG.

“Whosoever is the owner of the company might have become a billionaire,” the CJP remarked adding that the pandemic has made the people billionaire overnight.

Our fate will certainly change if you are facilitating the people and not a single person will be left unemployed,” the CJ remarked, adding that there is unemployment as you are not facilitating people.

“There must be assurance on your part complete transparency was observed in the process and nobody was given any tax exemption by importing this machinery,” Justice Ijazul Ahsen asked AG.

The chief justice asked the AG as to whether there is any plan available with the government for facilitating the Pakistanis returning the country. Around 50 to one lakh people are coming back due to the pandemic and how you will engage them.

There are millions of students graduating from universities with high degrees and PhDs, what would you do with them,” the CJ asked adding that is there any business policy for the future and any vision and whether there is any consensus on the part of Parliament as well.

“You are giving statements on TV but statements cannot feed the people and they need health facilities, education clean drinking water,” the CJ remarked.

“Your prime minister is declaring a chief minister of a province a dictator; so how will you explain that there is no writ of the PM in that province,” the CJ asked.

There are crises of sugar, wheat and medical, but nobody was here to solve problems being faced by people,” the CJ continued.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, another member of the bench, asked the AG as to whether the government has any remedy to bring down the prices of drugs to normal position. Even dettol is not available in the market, asking the Advocate General Punjab, who was on video-link from Lahore as to whether he can arrange one bottle of dettol?

Attorney General Khalid Javed, however, submitted before the court that the government is making all-out efforts to take strict action against those persons responsible for high prices of medicines in accordance with the law.

The government is not going to surrender before those firms and companies,” the AG added.

During the hearing the CJ noticed with great concern that since the lockdown, there had been severe load-shedding, though offices, educational institutions and other places remain closed since the pandemic outbreak.

When there is no load on the grid stations, then why there is load-shedding, the CJ asked, adding that in a country where you do not provide electricity, employment, education and adequate health facilities, how people can then abide by your orders.

The chief justice noted that in Raza Abad, an area of Faisalabad, water that overflowed from sewerage line spread in whole of the city. Justice Qazi Amin, another member of the bench asked as to whether there is any government or chief minister in Punjab?

The CJ said that people had great hopes; that’s why they brought a change, but they got nothing.

“Now decide what to do as we cannot tolerate further deprivation of people as they are entitled to have all basic facilities as provided to them by the Constitution,” the CJ asked Attorney General.

“Give us the plan as the pandemic is going on in the country,” the CJ continued. However, Attorney General Khalid Javed said that a draft for the legislation had been prepared as per direction of the court.

During the hearing, the chief justice noted that the government of Sindh had allocated in the budget Rs4 billion for importing luxury vehicles for the government functionaries.

“People have no money to buy two-time food, while the provincial government was going to import some 40 double-cabin vehicles”, adding that each vehicle price is one crore 68 lakh rupees,” the CJ said, adding that there was no money for giving salaries to the sanitary workers in Hyderabad while billions of rupees were being spent for importing luxury vehicles for the government functionaries.

This money should be deposited with the Supreme Court and we will decided how to utilise it for the benefit of people,” the CJ remarked.

During the hearing, the CJ asked Advocate Generals for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan as well as Gilgit-Baltistan whether they allocated any money in the budget 2020-21 for import of luxury cars, to which they replied in negative.

Meanwhile, the court in its order noted that there was no justification for importing luxury vehicles by the Sindh government and to allocate Rs4 billion for such purpose and noted that the money should be utilised for provision of water, health and medical facilities.

The court restrained the Sindh government from importing the luxury vehicles for the government functionaries and the allocation of such amount in the budget 2020-21.

The court also directed the National Disaster Management Authority to file complete report within two weeks regarding the import of medicines as well as machinery through a company Al-Hafeez for manufacturing N-95 masks in the country.

“We do not know the machinery imported by the said company through facilitation of government has paid any tax or Customs Duty or not, and whether the facilitation of import of such machinery was openly advertised by providing an opportunity to other businessmen,” the CJ noted in his order, adding that the same is not done by the NDMA.

It seems that the company was favoured by the NDMA for import of machinery for manufacturing N-95 masks; therefore, the NDMA should provide details of purchase of masks from this company and the money to the company paid so far besides details pertaining to the taxes, paid by the company should also be filed. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.