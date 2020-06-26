Speaker suspends decision to cut expenditures of NA

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Thursday suspended a decision of the Ministry of Finance of imposing cut on expenses under head of charged expenditures of the lower house of Parliament.

Giving his ruling, the Speaker said the Ministry of Finance enjoyed no such authority to cut mandatory expenses of the National Assembly.

He asked Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar to quote rule according to which the Ministry of Finance took the decision.

The Speaker while giving his ruling suspended agenda regarding cut on charge expenditures of the National Assembly.

The Speaker pointed out that the National Assembly already put its share to the austerity drive while saving Rs750 million from expenses this year and Rs630 million in the previous year and contributed the same to the national exchequer.

The Speaker in his ruling maintained that the Ministry of Finance exceeded its powers. “This is why I suspend cut on charged expenditures,” he said.

Syed Naveed Qamar of PPP, while raising the issue, asked under which law the Ministry of Finance opted for cut on charged expenditures of the National Assembly. He said per Article 88 of the Constitution, the Ministry of Finance could impose cut on charged expenditures of some institutions.

The Minister for Revenue insisted that no cut was imposed rather allocations for the National Assembly and Senate were enhanced.